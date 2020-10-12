Coffee shops & Study spots

By Mary Mone

Online Editor

Photos by Chris Swann & graphic by Mary Mone

Study spots on the Tyler Junior College campus are plentiful, such as the library, the tables in Jenkins and even the outside furniture along the walkways, but if students ever want different study scenery, there are multiple coffee shops and parks in Tyler that would welcome anyone.

Cafe 1948 is not only located in the heart of Tyler ­— the Square ­— but it is also home to juices, coffees, an organic market and freshly made food. With humble beginnings, Cafe 1948 started in a Boles Aero trailer built in 1948.

Chris French, the coffee bar manager at Cafe 1948, said it is a good place to study, but it does not come without its flaws.

Chris French at Cafe 1948.

“We do have some drawbacks as far as outlet availability and overall seating space. We have our long table at the front that is full of power outlets and can seat up to nine people, and we also have a communal space with the building,” French said. “If you want to come vibe and your laptop is all charged up and you can sit wherever, I think that’s great. If you can secure a spot next to an outlet, you can sit here for hours.”

French said the “big city vibe” that Cafe 1948 has attracts a varied demographic of people. Because there is such a varied demographic, Cafe 1948 is good for students who want to study without the interruption of seeing many people they may know.

Ryan Huddle serves coffee to customers at The Foundry.



The Foundry, which is located right off the Square in Tyler, is a nonprofit created by Bethel Bible Church that was founded as a place to foster community. According to the website, foundry-coffee.com, “The Foundry is a nonprofit that gives back to local and overseas organizations.”

Not only is The Foundry a good study spot, but they also have live music performances, according to foundry-coffee.com. “We value the beauty that art and music can bring to any moment and feature local artists and musicians every month,” as stated on the website.

The large floor plan of this coffee house not only allows for distance between people so one can focus, but also students are a big group of people who come in to stay, according to Ryan Huddle, a barista at The Foundry.

Brady’s Coffee is another coffee shop in Tyler. Tucked away just off Broadway in the Azalea District, Brady’s is the oldest coffee shop in town.

As stated by bradyscoffee.com, “Brady’s Coffee Shop opened our doors to you in 1996 and for the last 24 years our focus has always been on a quality cup of coffee and a sanctuary from the noisy outside world.”

Bags of tea and coffee are sold at Brady’s Coffee.



Erin Emmert, a barista at Brady’s, says the environment that is created at the shop is great for studying.

“It’s the best place to study because of the environment we create. You’re not allowed to talk on cell phones inside,” Emmert said. “We like to keep the volume down and we play really soothing music.”

They play music like opera and Gregorian chants. Though there are only three outlets, if your work is reading or your laptop is fully charged, a stop at Brady’s can be a great idea for some alone time.

Erin Emmert works as a barista at Brady’s Coffee.





Not only are coffee shops great for studying, but there is also a local park that can be used for perfect focus spots. Bergfeld Park, located along Broadway, has open areas for picnicking and laying a blanket out.

According to visittyler.com, “This neighborhood park offers picnic areas, restrooms, tennis courts, a playground, an amphitheater and ‘Splasher’ the Dolphin Fountain sprayground.”

With midterms coming around the corner, it is helpful to have backup study spots off campus, and local coffee shops and parks provide a great place for students to go.