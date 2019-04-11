Tale as old as time: Academy of Dance to Present “Beauty and the Beast”

Anna Grace Drewett

Staff Writer

Shurrell Wiebe, an instructor and director for the Pre-Professional Modern Program at TJC’s Academy of Dance, invites everyone to come out and watch the dancers perform Beauty and The Beast.

There are going to be a lot of fun and interesting aspects to this show, including some exciting and unique special effects. Wiebe stated that she challenges herself to “make the performance bigger and better every year with more special effects and technology.”

This interpretation of Beauty and The Beast combines elements of both the original tale and Disney’s version. This makes the show family friendly and perfect for all ages. Wiebe explained that “The Disney version reaches the younger audience, while the traditional version has elements that the older audience will respond to.”

Another great aspect of this show is the message that it teaches. Wiebe described Belle as “a strong and self-sacrificing character who knows her own self-worth and resists bullying.”

In order to spread this message beyond just those who come to watch the show, Belle and Wiebe have visited multiple elementary schools these past few weeks. Belle reads to the children and teaches parts of her dance to them.

One of the dancers in Beauty and The Beast, Lydia Middleton, stated that her favorite part of dancing with TJC is “the instruction and the people.” She went on to further explain that she has a lot of friends in the show, and that they are all very encouraging and sweet.

This beautiful rendition of the classic tale will be performed April 12 at 7 p.m., April 13 at 2 p.m.and 7 p.m., and April 14 at 2 p.m. in Wise Auditorium. The ticket prices range from $8-$25 depending on which seats you choose. Senior citizens and children can buy tickets for $10, and there is also a $50 ticket available for those who want to have a tour backstage, meet the characters, and see how things run backstage. You can buy tickets at the performance, or you can order them online ahead of time at eventbrite.com.

There are also special tickets just for kids that parents can purchase online or at the Wise Auditorium an hour before the show. These tickets allow the kids to dance with Belle and some of the characters and have a dance party on stage.

TJC’s Academy of Dance performs a different show every spring, so don’t miss out on your chance to come watch this beautiful performance of Beauty and The Beast.