‘Dune’ trailer has A-list cast with gorgeous setting

“Dune” is the live action adaptation of the book series of the same name by author Frank Herbert and is scheduled to release on Dec.18. The film is directed by French-Canadian filmmaker Denis Villuneve whose previous works include “Blade Runner 2049,” “Arrival” and “Prisoners.”

“Dune” is a gigantic story taking place thousands of years in the future where humanity has conquered planets and is ruled by seven powerful families. The film will be based on the first two and a half books where the character

Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet, leads an army of nomadic tribes from different worlds to help conquer the desert planet Arrakis and restore his house name.

The film has gained attention not only from fans of the novels, but also regular film goers due to the all-star cast. Timothee Chalamet is starring in the leading role, but the supporting cast includes names such as Zendya from the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Spiderman” movies, Rebecca Ferguson from the “Mission Impossible Franchise,” Oscar Issac from the “Star Wars Sequel Trilogy,” Jason Mamoa from “Game of Thrones,” Dave Bautista from “Guardians of

the Galaxy,” Stellan Skarsguard from the “Thor” movies, Javier Bardem from “Skyfall,” and Josh Brollin from “Avengers: Endgame.”

Denis Villnueve has always been acclaimed by critics for having gorgeous cinematography in his films. Most apparent in “Blade Runner 2049,” which won an Oscar for best cinematography by Roger Dekins. In “Dune,” Villnueve will be working alongside Cinematographer Greig Fraser, who is known for his work in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Lion.” Based on the trailer alone, it looks as if the film has an epic scale that will be a visual marvel.

The film has a budget of $200 million, which is surprising that Warner Bros. would give the director that much because of his last film, “Blade Runner 2049,” flopping at the box office; costing the studio a $150 million loss. The problem with that movie was mostly due to the poor advertising and lack of star power.

With so many big names attached to the “Dune” project and the amount of attention it’s received from the public, it’s possible that Denis Villnueve will make amends with Warner Bros.