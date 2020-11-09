Review: ‘Supernatural’ final season ends phenomenal era

By Emily Niebuhr

Student Life Editor

Photo courtesy of Radio Times

It has been a hot minute since I talked about a TV show, so let us go for a ride. If you do not know what “Carry on My Wayward Son” means, then you are missing out on a horror action show. I am talking about CW’s “Supernatural,” which aired 15 years ago on Sept. 13, 2005.

I started watching the show in 2015 when I had ankle surgery and could not go anywhere since I was in a cast and used a wheelchair for several months. I did not know what I was in for watching it, but ever since I started till now I have re-watched the series many times. You know it is an amazing show when you can watch it again.

Here is the back story of “Supernatural” without spilling any spoilers. According to imdb.com “Two brothers follow their father’s footsteps as hunters, fighting evil supernatural beings of many kinds, including monsters, demons, and gods that roam the Earth.” This show has many roller coasters, so bring the tissues out.

Jared Padalecki (Sam), Jensen Ackles (Dean) and Misha Collins (Castiel) will steal your heart, and hopefully, you will be invested with the show like I am. The acting on the show is magical, and you will be hooked. There are episodes that are scary, so beware, but many are funny, which makes you forget it is a horror/fantasy show.

I like to say when I started in 2015, I was in a low place so watching “Supernatural” brought me hope and joy back into my life. I learned from the show that family comes first, live in the moment, have salt handy, and pie is always the answer.

Every episode is like Halloween since the show is about monsters, ghosts, demons and other supernatural creatures. This show means a lot to me with every cast member and watching their characters develop over the years. You can see by the acting how much they put into each of the episodes. I will always be thankful for the show and what it has taught me in my life. The show has brought tears, laughs and joy to me.

Do not forget to check it out on Netflix and their last four episodes on Thursday nights on CW. I hate to see it coming to an end and having to say goodbye to the characters who I’ve enjoyed watching and love. You can count on me using the whole tissue box on the finale. They had an amazing run, especially having 15 seasons under them. I know they are proud of what they have created for us fans and will always remember it. It is crazy to see how many fans they have all over the world and how one show brings us together. It is amazing to see how they brought “Supernatural” to life and can not forget the guys in the show are good looking, so that is a plus.

Thank you for coming with me on this ride, and always check your backseat for monsters.