By Marie Salazar

Social Media Editor

Graphics by Victoria Deal and Chris Crymes

As we all know, college can become pricey, and balancing being a full-time student and a part-time employee can become tricky. Unfortunately, this means many don’t have extra cash on hand to spend on luxury items we often use as our solace in a stressful college environment. Most of us are striving to snag deals and cheaper subscriptions where we can, and luckily, I have found some. Let’s talk about student subscription discounts.

#1- Spotify Hulu and Showtime

Unfortunately, with college comes stress, and with stress comes the need to unwind. Whether you blast music to chill out or simply binge your favorite TV show, this bundle is for you. With this subscription bundle, you can get Spotify Premium, Hulu and Showtime for $4.99/month. When you first sign up, you get three months for free. It’s a 3-in-1 bundle. To sign up, visit spotify.com/us/student/.

#2- Apple Music

So, maybe you’re not much of a Spotify fan, and you’ve already signed your life away to some form of TV streaming platform. Luckily, there’s a deal that allows you to receive the same quality of music streaming at the same price. For $4.99/month you scream your favorite song as it blasts from the speakers of your car with Apple Music. Not only do you get Apple Music, but you also qualify for free Apple TV Plus. Just simply use this link to get your offer: support.apple.com.

#3-Amazon Prime Discount

While juggling classes and an afternoon job, many college students can’t find the time to go shopping. That’s when Amazon steps in. Unfortunately, Amazon can get pricey, especially with shipping. Luckily as a student, you can experience Amazon at a cheaper price with Prime Students. Prime Students is a subscription allowing individuals going to college to receive Amazon Prime for free for the first six months of use and afterward a subscription as low as $6.49/month or $59/year. This not only allows students to receive free two-day shipping, but it also includes access to free video streaming with Prime Video. If you’re a shopaholic like me, then this deal is worthwhile. You can access it here: amazon.com/amazonprime.

#4-YouTube Premium

Don’t you just hate those pesky ads that continuously pop up throughout videos on YouTube and you have no other choice but to watch them? Well, today is the start of a new era. For $6.99/month YouTube offers college students YouTube Premium. This eliminates those yearlong ads, and also allows you to continue watching whatever video you’re on if you’re forced to leave the app. You also receive one free month by signing up. Sign up here: youtube.com/premium/student.

#5-Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+

Now, I know this isn’t a discounted student subscription, but it is a pretty sweet deal. If you’re looking for a nostalgic classic, a binge-worthy series or just the scores for your favorite sports team this is the bundle for you. Disney Plus is offering this power trio for $12.99/month. You can stream each platform from almost anywhere. If the price isn’t right, consider splitting it with a roommate or family member. Subscribe at disneyplus.com.

Overall, these are a few great ways for fellow college kids to save a little extra money without having to forfeit their love for music, TV and shopping.