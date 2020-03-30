What to binge during quarantine

With students held in self-quarantine, many are left to entertain themselves with the things available in their households. Since the invention of streaming services, however, it has made it a lot easier for individuals to pass the time in the off-times of their day. Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ are the frontrunners of the streaming world and have a wide variety to choose from. Though it can be overwhelming with the options presented in the platforms, here are some series and movies anyone could watch to pass time and get an entertaining experience.

Netflix has a variety of originals but a lot fly under the radar and don’t get the amount of attention they deserve. A series called “Locke and Key” aired a while back and it hasn’t gotten a lot of talk from people. The show follows the Locke family moving into a small town after a tragedy befell them at their old home. They move into a house riddled with magic, mystery, and a dark supernatural presence that could destroy the world.

This show, while not always being consistent tone-wise, is a pretty fun time. It has a Harry Potter since of wonder where the magic and mysteries the kids have to solve create a spooky and adventurous ride. The acting is pretty good for the most part. The youngest child actor, Jackson Robert Scott, can be a little clunky in his delivery of lines. The shows biggest issue is its tone. The show goes into heavy themes and situations and it sometimes doesn’t always work with its light-hearted nature.

For the audience that’s looking for a bit more substance in what they watch might I suggest the thriller “Mindhunter.” This show follows a group of FBI agents in the mid-’70s and their psychological tests done on prisoners who have committed some of history’s most gruesome crimes, eventually making the field of criminal psychology into the study of serial killers.

This show, all two seasons, is some of the best television I have ever seen. It is produced by the famous director David Fincher, who has made hit films such as “Fight Club,” “The Social Network,” “Se7en” and “Gone Girl.” His style and influence are felt throughout the show which gives it a dark and uneasy feeling. The highlights of this show are whenever the FBI agents are conducting interviews with killers. The dialogue mixed with the superb direction makes for some of the most enticing television I’ve ever had the pleasure of witnessing.

The show has lots of critical praise and audience praise, but it seems not many people actually watch the show and for those who do, they don’t spread the word. It was never nominated for any Golden Globes and was nominated once at the Emmys for the outstanding guest actor in a drama series. While the award is totally justified, it should have been nominated for so much more. For those who are fans of thriller mysteries or quality entertainment, I could not recommend this show enough.

Disney Plus has all the animated classics but as far as original content, “The Mandalorian” was the only show I found appealing. However, I’m sure the majority of people with Disney+ have

watched it at this point. I’m not going to say anything new other than if you’re a “Star Wars” fan it is a must-watch. It feels like the “Star Wars” we know and yet feels like its own original story. It, for the most part, doesn’t rely on cheap nostalgia to tell its story and is able to add a fresh new take on the “Star Wars” Universe.

On Amazon Prime, I haven’t found many great originals except one, the superhero satire called “The Boys.” The show is about a world where a superhero group called “The Seven” is the biggest sensation the world over. Reaching higher statuses than celebrities and politicians. The superheroes are run by a giant conglomerate called “Vought” and they cover up a lot of… mistakes the heroes will make. One hero named A-Train is responsible for a tragedy that happened to the main character, Hughe. Hughe, angry and wanting revenge, teams up with a mysterious agent named Butcher. Together, they team up with a group of misfits to take down the heroes once and for all.

This show is without a doubt a dark comedy. The show is filled with over-the-top violence, vulgar language, criticism on social trends and ideologies, and I love it! As far as the satire element of the show, I would compare it to something like “South Park.” The show presents problems with society but never picks a side of the aisle to fall on. It criticizes everyone and its both hilarious and thought-provoking.

The situation our society has been put into is an awful one, but at least it could be an opportunity for artists’ work to finally be noticed. Maybe someone could find something that truly inspires them and opens them up to a whole new world, or we could be like everyone else and watch “The Office” for the 500th time.



The story is well told and acted as well. No one gives a weak performance, and the characters are so well realized. There are some truly despicable things done by certain characters, but after certain events unfold about their past, you eventually feel sorry for them. By the end of the show, lots of questions are raised about the characters and the situations they’ve gotten themselves into. I can’t wait for season 2 which is said to be released by mid-2020.



