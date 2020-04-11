Note to self: How I stay focused during the pandemic

I stay up late, and I wake up late. I don’t always get out of my PJs. And honestly, I am not making the best snack food choices. But I don’t just want to talk about the things I’m doing wrong because instead I need to remind myself of all the things I’m doing right.

Even if I’m waking up late… I’m waking up. No matter what time it is… I get out of bed, and I do my best to be proactive.

I start studying, listening to lectures, reading and writing notes. I make daily goals for myself and try to stick as close to them as much as possible.

Now, some days things don’t go as planned; I might not feel super great that day or be overly tired or overwhelmed. I give myself time to rest and recover. But I still get up, get out of bed, and get busy. Even if it’s just to do a little bit, that’s more than doing nothing.

I’m constantly reminding myself that it doesn’t matter how long I have to work for or how much work is due as long as I keep trying.

My daily goals consist of what I want to work on that day according to when it is due.

I get things done class by class.

One of my biggest goals is to finish all of my work on time, and not leave any assignments for the last minute (you live and you learn, right). Leaving things for the last minute brings unnecessary stress in my life.

By making and trying to stick to these goals, you are completing assignments, quizzes and tests; writing stories; and most importantly you’re continuing to grow. And honestly think about how great it feels to accomplish something.

So I take time to step back and tell future Sory, if I have any thoughts about giving up because it’s “too hard”… remember this… your degree isn’t out of reach for you. Yes, you still have some years ahead of you, but think about everything you have already accomplished just this semester, even with all of the crummy stuff you’ve had to go through. Plus it’s almost the end of the semester! Just get up, Sory. Don’t be lazy. Do something productive with all of this mandatory free time you’ve been graced with.

Don’t just waste it away for “fun.” All the fun is going to still be there (maybe) when all this stuff is over. You might as well take advantage of this time and learn. Be that student you always looked up to and wanted to be. Learn how to be a better you. And don’t be so hard on yourself for what you’re not doing. Just don’t stop… take life one day at a time.

Attack your current situation “school” and finish the semester. And then the next semester and the next until you’re done.

The important thing is that you’re trying really hard. And even if things don’t go as planned. Just don’t stop. You got this!