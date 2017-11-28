It’s a winter wonderland at TJC

As Tyler Junior College is wrapping up the semester, they hope that you will take a minute to come join them at the 6th Annual Winter Wonderland on Wednesday, November 29 on Jenkins Lawn from 1 to 4 PM. Activities will include a snow slide, play area, refreshments, ginger bread decorating contest and more!

Please be sure to not only invite your friends and family as this event is open to the community, but also announce in your classes so that all students are aware of the event.

Also, don’t forget to sign up Salvation Army bell ringing at the Brookshire’s on the corner of Loop ESE 323 and Fifth, just down the street from TJC, on November 30 and December 1. We have committed to covering these shifts for those two days. Click this link to SignUp: http://signup.com/go/VsqJkne and choose the spot(s) you like. You will NOT need to register an account or keep a password on SignUp.com.

For more information, please feel free to contact the CSLI office at 903-510-2797.