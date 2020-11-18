TJC police officer involved in shooting near campus, suspect later died in hospital

UPDATE: 9:55 p.m., Nov. 18

According to a press statement from Tyler Junior College, a shooting incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 18 between a TJC police officer and an armed suspect, later identified as Pedro Martinez, Jr., age 66, who has died at a nearby hospital.

The incident happened at the intersection of E. Lake Street and Baxter Avenue. According to the statement, the officer responded to a report that Martinez was brandishing a weapon and allegedly threatening a TJC employee. Martinez reportedly pointed the weapon at the officer, who then fired his service weapon to “stop the threat.”

The officer administered first aid and called for emergency medical first responders, who took Martinez to a local hospital where he later died.

According to the statement, this was an isolated incident and that “there was no additional risk posed to the college community. No bystanders or students were involved in the incident.”

The Texas Rangers are presiding over the ongoing investigation.

“All information will now flow through the college’s appropriate offices and through the Texas Rangers,” according to a statement from TJC President Juan Mejia. “Our thoughts and prayers truly go out to all affected by the incident.”

This article will be updated as further information is released.

UPDATE: 12:03 p.m., Nov. 18

According to an official message from TJC:

This is a developing story .

Photo by Madison Heise r