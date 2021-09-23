The Apaches had a tune-up game against the Resolution Prep Academy Jaguars, with both teams entering the matchup with only one loss. TJC dominated from start to finish, winning 48-7. TJC Quarterback General Booty continued his dominating season, throwing for 5 touchdowns, completing 21 out of 31 of his passes, 266 total yards offensively, and one interception.

Although the Apache defense allowed a total of 106 points this season, they held the Jaguars to under 100 yards of total offense. Contributing to this defensive clinic, Sophomore defensive back Kobe Savage had one interception, and sophomore linebacker Jacoby Collins got his first fumble recovery of the season.

This dominating performance led to La Vega graduate sophomore quarterback Landry Kinne taking snaps for TJC. Although he only played in the 4th frame, he threw one 24-yard touchdown to receiver Tryone Browning.

The Apaches go into week three with 2 wins and 1 loss, with their biggest test still ahead. TJC will travel to Bruce Field, as they face off against the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bruce Field in Athens. TVCC is ranked 7th in the nation.

Other SWJCFC Scores:

New Mexico Military 39 Navarro 31

Kilgore 34 Northeastern Oklahoma 0

Blinn 27 Cisco 26

TVCC 60 Southern Shreveport 18