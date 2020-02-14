﻿Explore with TJC’s travel study program

By Sorayda Rivera

Contributing Writer



As a student, traveling might be something that doesn’t

come easy; time and money may pose some issues. Tyler

Junior College offers an opportunity for students and community

members to travel. TJC’s travel study program offers trips to

Greece, Costa Rica and New York as experiences to explore other

places outside of Tyler.



Over the next issues of The Drumbeat, the staff will discuss

details about the different trips, the costs, available scholarships

and application information.

Greece: Archaeological and Biblical Journeys to the Ancient

Civilizations



This excursion to Greece takes the journeyer on a 10-day

adventure from March 6-15. There are also two extended options.

The trip costs $2,090, and the price does not include airfare. Those

interested in traveling to Greece can purchase their desired airline

ticket. There is a partial scholarship of $1,000 for students. A

deposit of $590 is required at the time of registration.

This trip does not offer college credit. Eligibility is based on a

first-come, first-served basis. According to the TJC website, the

tour is open to the public. Any community member, student or

faculty member may enroll for this project.



Project director Dr. Manouchehr Khosrowshahi explained

what travelers will learn on the Greece trip like history, culture

and mythology.

“The base of our civilization is based on Greek culture,”

Khosrowshahi said.

Christy Jetton, a nursing student, said this is her second year

going to Greece.



“We learned a lot of history, and Dr. K made it fun,” Jetton said.

She added she enjoyed theatre visits and Greek Night. While

abroad, students had a unique dinner, watched some dancing and

enjoyed a Greek tradition of smashing plates for celebratory events.

“You’ll be missing out if you don’t go,” Jetton said.

The trip includes a full day tour of Greece, the Temple of

Athena Nike, the Corinth Canal and more places, including seven

of the 18 United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural

Organization Heritage sites in Greece.



Health, accident, baggage and trip cancellation insurance is

strongly recommended.

For individuals with mobility issues interested in the trip to

Greece, they will be accommodated. Khosrowshahi said there is

hiking on mountains and some areas are hard to get for those

who are not fully ambulatory, but they do not discriminate and are

willing to accommodate as much as they can. “We do not want to

deprive anyone because of a disability,” Khosrowshahi said.

For the full trip itinerary, conditions and responsibilities,

application information and more, visit tjc.edu/info/20030/travel_

study_programs/154/greece_travel_study.

For additional questions or concerns, contact Khosrowshahi at

903-510-2279 or mkho@tjc.edu.



Stay tuned to the next few issues to learn more about

the trips to New York and Costa Rica.