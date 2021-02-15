Home Arts & Entertainment An inside look at TJC’s new performing arts center Arts & EntertainmentNews An inside look at TJC’s new performing arts center By Andrea Valdez - February 15, 2021 43 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Andrea Valdez Inside the center, the original statued mural of muses has been worked into the new lobby. This is one of several aspects of the original theatre worked into the new design. A statement etched into the exterior of the new performing arts center stresses the importance of the arts to all passersby. View of the stage from the house View of the house Presidential board room backstage Orchestral pit for musicians underneath the stage Green room for actors backstage Hallway of the performing arts center LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.