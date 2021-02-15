Photos by Andrea Valdez

Inside the center, the original statued mural of muses has been worked into the new lobby. This is one of several aspects of the original theatre worked into the new design.

 

A statement etched into the exterior of the new performing arts center stresses the importance of the arts to all passersby.

View of the stage from the house
View of the house
Presidential board room backstage
Orchestral pit for musicians underneath the stage
Green room for actors backstage
Hallway of the performing arts center

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here