Tyler PD is currently searching for a Black male. six blocks north of the main campus. Suspect has been identified as Demedrick Hunter, according to the Van Police Department. Hunter was being transported from the hospital to jail. When he noticed that the officer escorting him turned away, he jumped out of his wheelchair and ran. Hunter was last seen wearing black or navy blue gym pants with a red print on them. If you have any information, please contact 911 immediately.