Apache Band to host Jazz Festival featuring Dr. Matt Niess

Anna Grace Drewett

Staff Writer

The Apache Band will be hosting the annual Jazz Festival at Wise Auditorium all day Feb. 27 and at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 1.

Heather Mensch, assistant director of bands and professor of low brass, states that beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 27, middle school and high school bands from the surrounding area will be performing as well as receiving personal instruction from a special guest, Dr. Matt Niess.

Niess previously performed as the lead trombonist of the U.S. Army Blues stationed in Washington D.C. Additionally, he has worked at several universities, teaching trombone and coordinating jazz festivals. He also founded and directed the jazz trombone ensemble, The Capitol Bones, that garnered national appreciation and won The International Trombone Association Kai Winging Award.

The Festival’s main event, the concert featuring the TJC Jazz ensembles and Niess, will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 and March 1. Admission is free, and it is recommended that you arrive early in order to claim a good seat.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., pre-concert music will be presented by The Souled Out Jazz Orchestra and The Rose City Jazz Orchestra.