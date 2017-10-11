Apache Chief applications due soon

Sydni Cunningham

Web Editor

The deadline for students who are interested in joining the Apache Chiefs is fastly approaching. Applications are due November 3rd, the applications are online under the Apache Chiefs’ school page on OrgSync.

The Apache Chiefs are Orientation Leaders and serve as positive role models and campus leaders throughout the year.

New Student Orientation is an important program for TJC and Apache Chiefs in their role influence the program drastically.

Turner is still looking for students to help the Apache Chiefs during homecoming! This is a great way to get involved early and meet some of the current Chiefs! If you are interested, contact him as soon as possible.

Murphy Turner

phone number: 903.510.3133

email:mtur@tjc.edu