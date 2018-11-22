Apache University? TJC considering name change

The idea of changing TJC name is something of confusing idea to some and a good thing for others.

The questions is “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose, By any other name would smell as sweet.”-William Shakespeare, Romeo and Julie.

Now the mascot will still be an Apache Indian, fierce, strong, and intelligent. The students will still be the same and the professors will be just as caring. The possible name change doesn’t stop the students from achieving their goals in an arena that they apply themselves in, but there is something nice with the familiarity of the same old, same old.

Dr. L. Michael Metke, TJC Chancellor and CEO, started in his mass email to 22,000 plus people that “Tyler Junior College (TJC), founded in 1926, has evolved into a comprehensive community college, serving more than 12,000 students. Our offerings have grown to include workforce training degrees and certificates, community service programs, continuing education offerings, academic transfer programs and more recently, in 2017, TJC began offering its first bachelor’s degree.”

No one denies that TJC is growing and making new goals for itself. TJC is offering more to students of today and the future. With that growth comes responsibilities.

Dr. Metke said that “TJC’s accrediting agency, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC), does not require a name change in order to award baccalaureate degrees. SACSCOC does require that TJC demonstrate, with data, that students are not disadvantaged in reaching their career and educational goals if the college’s name does not reflect its programs, graduates or mission.”

SACSCOC is on point with what they are saying. Does the word “Junior” hinder the students and their goals or hinder even the school and their own goals.

Dr. Metke goes on to say in the email that, “A junior college historically signifies that the college offers the first two years of study with the goal of transferring the coursework to a four-year college or university. SACSCOC recommended TJC conduct a research study to assess the impact of our name and whether it remains descriptive of what our graduates have learned or if it hinders graduates in their future endeavors. As part of this exercise, you will be asked your thoughts on our current name relative to other names of colleges.”

What an amazing time for TJC to think about what direction they want to be heading for the students of today and tomorrow. TJC has partnered with Trellis Company, a third-party research group, to survey the students, Alumni, faculty, and stakeholders from Nov. 1st-25th. It was a short eight to ten-minute survey which gave the person the opportunity to state their own opinions on the issues of the word “Junior” and the effect it has on the school and students. All responses are held confidential and will only be presented in aggregate.

Before anything can really change a lot of thought has to go into this, for example, the cost, new logo, and labor behind it all. One student, Colby Jackson a visual communication major, stated ” I am first generation student and this is my first year here at TJC. I am for the name change of TJC but it has to be done in a classy way. I am excited to see what direction the school will go while I am here and when I am gone. I didn’t come to TJC for the name, I came for the campus and professors.”

