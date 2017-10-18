Apaches soccer continues win streak the final games of conference approach

Brianna Harmon

Vanesa Olvera

The Apaches started their season No. 1 in the nation in the pre-season rankings, but after a loss to Coastal Bend in a non-conference game they fell to No. 5.

In the Oct. 10 rankings TJC is ranked No. 4 in the nation.

After the loss to Coastal Bend the fourth game of the season, the Apaches went on a five-game win streak which was broken up by a 2-1 loss to No.1 ranked Richland on Sept. 26.

Richland scored minute of the game taking a 1-0 lead early in the game leaving the Apaches in a bind as they started the second half. Richland found the back of the net again in the 75th minute of the game putting the Apaches down 2-0. The Apaches only goal came from Mohamed Kamara who scored with only 9 minutes left in the game.

Since the loss TJC has gone on a four-game win streak.

The Apaches beat Angelina Oct. 10 with a commanding 4-0 win.

Mohammed Kamara had a hat trick and Kalifah Dukuly found the back of the net for the final goal.

Kamara leads the team is goals this season having 27, Carlton McKenzie follows his lead with six goals.

TJC is ranked No. 2 in the nation in total shutouts by shutting out the of the teams they have played this season.

With the win TJC is 12-2 this season and 9-1 in conference.

The Apaches will head on the road to take on Northeast Texas on Oct.13 and Oct. 14 at Paris. Then they will head home to close out conference play against San Jacinto-South on Oct. 17 and Jacksonville on Oct. 21.