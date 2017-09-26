Arrest made in shot fired incident on campus

In a previous article The Drumbeat reported that there were alleged gun shot fired at a unofficial block party held by students on Sept. 18 at Crossroads Halls.

The block party was promoted on social media by students.

Staff writer Isaiah Thornton and Crossroads resident was at the block party when the shot rang out.

Campus officials were investigating the incident as a single “loud bang.” And at the time no injuries had been reported or arrests made.

As of Sept. 25 TJC Campus Police confirms our previous reports and have arrested Malcolm Love, a current student at TJC.

Love has been charged with charged with Aggravated Assault, a Second Degree Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class A Misdemeanor. His bond was set at $500,000 by Judge Carol Clark.

At the time of the incident no emergency campus alert was sent out. TJC Campus Police and the Tyler Police Department are continuing to investigate the crime. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact TJC Campus Police at 903-510-2258.