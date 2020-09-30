logo
Bell Tower Arts Journal now accepting online submissions until Nov.12

By Andrea Davis

Photo by Michael Bald

Submissions to the TJC Bell Tower Arts  Journal are due Nov. 12. The submission process has changed to only online applications to help reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19.  Apply online at tjc.edu/belltower. 

The TJC Bell Tower Arts Journal only accepts submissions of original, not previously published works of non-fiction essays, short fiction, graphic art, photography and poetry. Pre-published or plagiarized work will not be accepted. The journal’s editorial board is constantly seeking unique and insightful submissions displaying lively language and artistic skills.  

Work deemed destructive, profane,  exploitative, pornographic, racist, or seeking to  cause injury to an individual or group will not  be accepted. All entries must be accompanied  

with a fully completed submission form for  entry acceptance, according to the inside of the  Bell Tower Arts Journal.  

The Bell Tower Arts Journal is sponsored by the Psi Gamma Chapter of Sigma Kappa, the Tyler branch of the National English Honor  Society.  

According to the inside cover of the journal,  “they give equal consideration to all applicants  for admission, employment, and participation  in its programs and activities without regard to  race, creed, color, national origin, gender, age,  marital status, disability or veteran status.”  

Dr. Linda Gary, professor and department  chair of humanities, philosophy and general  studies, created the journal in 2006.  

“My favorite thing about the journal is that it  is student focused and student generated,” Gary  said. “Students design the cover and layout each  year, and only student works are considered  

for publication. Students are even part of the  selection process.” 

The TJC Bell Tower Arts Journal is named after the Bell Tower on campus and exists to highlight the artistic and literary works of TJC’s students. Each year the number of submissions to the journal changes, but the highest number of entries in one year was 70 total entries. 

During the journal’s 14 years of production,  it has won numerous awards, including three best overall literary magazine at the Texas  Intercollegiate Press Association Conference. “Considering that the Literary Magazine category is an open division — we are up against literary magazines produced at four year universities that are large and well funded — that’s quite an honor,” Gary said.  “It’s rather like winning Best Picture at the  Oscars, and it is a testament to the stellar  quality of the journal.”

