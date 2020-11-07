Biden projected to win U.S. presidency

Photo courtesy of The Guardian

The Associated Press has called the United States presidential race between current President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. AP has declared Joe Biden the winner of the election, along with his chosen vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

After AP announced the results early Saturday, several media outlets including CBS News, CNN and Fox News followed suit in declaring Biden president-elect. The news comes after a close race that hinged on votes from key swing states such as Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona.

The 2020 presidential race has produced the highest voter turnout in American history, according to Bloomberg. An estimated 157-165 million voters cast their ballots, comprising nearly 72% of the eligible population. According to CBS News, both candidates surpassed former President Barack Obama’s record for most votes ever received in a presidential election (69.5 million). As of Saturday morning, Biden received approximately 74.5 million votes, while Trump received approximately 70.3 million votes.

