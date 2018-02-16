BSA Honors Black History Month

TJC honors Black History Month with several events to educate students about this annual observance.

February is a month to celebrate the American Black culture. The Black Student Association’s goals is to spread the culture to the TJC community about Black History and help encourage the education of the history behind it.

Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks are just a couple of the many African Americans that helped inspire the BSA sponsor, Courtney Pickett. She hopes to encourage students to stand together and learn about the Black culture.

“Black History Month signifies unity, brings everyone together,” said Mrs. Pickett, ” In BSA we promote black excellence, we promote going to four year campuses when they leave this school.”

One of the events that will be held in honor of Black History Month will be Courtyard Madness, an event that will take place at noon on Friday February 24 in the OHPE- Gentry Gym.

Myesha Whitfield, Vice-president of Black Student association, shared that Courtyard Madness will have have 3-on-3 games, a dunk contest, and a 3-point shooting contest. Mrs. Whitfield also reminded us that the MC’s in the event will be sharing interesting facts and answering questions about Black History Month.

Brittany Boakye, president of Black Student Association, encourages the students at TJC to join the organization to learn about the black culture. Brittany made it clear that this organization is for everyone that wishes to learn about Black History.

BSA meets at 5 p.m. every Thursday in the Spirit Rooms in the first floor of the Rogers Student Center.

