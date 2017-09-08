Campus police investigates indecent exposure incident

Brianna Harmon

Sports Editor

The Tyler Junior College Police are investigating an indecent exposure incident that happened around 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened in the F-8 faculty parking lot outside of Ornelas Health and Physical Education Center.

The police report states that three females were sitting in their car when a man exposed himself to them.

The suspect was described as a slim white male in his mid-20 around 6 foot tall, wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. The man was last seen leaving campus in a tan 4-door car.

Anyone with information should call TJC Campus Police at 903-510-2222 or 911. You can also send a Text Tip to 50911 – enter “tjctip” – enter a space and your message.

The TJC Campus Police issued a campus wide alert after the incident and have increased patrols of the campus as the investigation continues.