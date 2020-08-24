College celebrates graduates with 24 ceremonies in summer

Photos courtesy of TJC

In place of graduations this past spring, Tyler Junior College held 24 ceremonies for graduating students on Aug. 12-14 and made history by presenting its first 12 bachelor of applied technology degrees.

There were 441 graduates who were included in these graduation ceremonies. Each ceremony was limited to 20 students who could each have two guests.

Dr. Juan E. Mejia, TJC president and CEO, explained why these ceremonies were important.

“The success of our students and communities is paramount, and we found it important to celebrate their significant achievements,” Mejia said. “It is an honor to work for a visionary Board of Trustees, along with the most amazing faculty, staff, and administrators, always focused on innovative ways to make a positive difference,”

Among these 441 students is Xavique Cyrus from an island in the Caribbean called Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Cyrus described what graduation meant to him.

“The graduation really meant a lot to me. Personally, I am really glad that we were able to do it despite COVID,” Cyrus said. “I’m really glad to have walked across the stage holding my country’s flag. It was a great honor for me to have graduated at Tyler Junior College.”

TJC began offering the bachelor of applied technology degree in 2019, and it is the second four-year the college offers.

According to a press release issued by Rebecca Sanders, TJC’s director of public affairs and media relations, the new bachelor of applied technology program is outlined in a way to assist busy students.

Graduates of the Bachelor of Applied Technology program

“Designed for students who juggle work and family, the program offers classes in flexible but intensive five-week sessions. This allows students to complete their upper-division courses in five semesters while only attending one night per week,” as stated in the press release.

For more information about the bachelor of applied technology degree, students can contact Tammy Burnette, department chair of healthcare technology and medical systems, at tbur@tjc.edu.