Column: Building a résumé for your future; age does not matter

By Taylor Tibak

Contributing Writer

As a college student, it is easy to forget about how crucial it is to gain experience and connections while earning your degree. Once graduation comes around and you start looking for a job in the “real world” it can be difficult to find an employer who will hire you if all you have is a degree. They want to see you were involved with internships and were gaining experience. It is also important to not be afraid to reach out to those who are already working in the career field you want to be in.

In my own experience, those things have benefited me. This past summer, I had an internship with a minor league baseball team and spent six months gaining experience in the sports world. It was a great way to get my feet wet. I was 18 years old, and I worked alongside students who were way into their college degrees while I had just graduated high school.

Since I was determined to start building my résumé, I am now further along than any of my coworkers were when they were my age.

After the season was over, I had gained numerous connections and references through the internship. I also started reaching out to people who are working in my career field via Instagram. One connection I made was with Jane Slater, an NFL reporter. She gave me her phone number, and we chatted over the phone while she gave me great advice and offered to be a reference for me.

Once I moved to Texas, I went to one of her live shows in Dallas and was able to meet her. She was appreciative of my assertiveness and said because of it she would not forget my name.

If you are thinking about putting yourself out there and applying for internships, searching job shadow opportunities, or considering reaching out to experienced people in your field, I would highly recommend going for it.

Do not be afraid or nervous about what people might think. Employers want to