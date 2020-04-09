Column: Having no fear in a time of uncertainty

I am so thankful to still be able to write and put out content even in this time of adapting to quarantine. I know this situation looks scary and hopeless, but nevertheless, I still believe God is moving in the midst of our fear and isolation. Today, I want to share with you how God is using quarantine and a virus to bring His people together. May I be the first to say, praise God for technology!

Jessica King

This past week Overflow held its first livestream service. I’m sure many of you have seen or heard of churches all across the country holding livestream services and zoom conferences, and if you’re wondering why, it’s because church is the body of Christ, not a building. Matthew 18:20 (NIV) says, “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” Isn’t that so exciting? Pastor Jabin Chavez said, “you cannot stop a move of God; you can only miss a move of God.” If we stop gathering as the body just because we can’t congregate in a building, we’re going to miss it.

God has ordained this season for us to learn He is in control and teach us to rely on His power, peace and authority. I watched an Instagram live from speaker Christine Caine recently, and she said, “Satan is coming after us with fear because HE’S afraid of what God’s going to do and how He’s going to use His people during this time. It’s up to us to not bow down to that spirit of fear and let it control us because fear doesn’t come from God.” I love this because it perfectly follows the sermon Steve gave on the livestream: No Fear.

In 2 Timothy 1:7 (NLT) it says “ For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love and self-discipline.” Fear never comes from God. Fear paralyzes us and keeps us from living the life that God calls us to live. One thing Steve always reminds me to do when I feel fear start creeping up inside of me is to reject it; to take that thought or feeling captive, and replace it with truth. We have the power to do this through our faith in Jesus Christ, which gives us the authority over fear, because He has authority. Fear never comes from God, but a spirit of power does. Lastly, self-discipline comes from God. Self-discipline is the wisdom and clarity of God to see through the lies of fear because that’s all fear is: one big lie. I love this acronym that Steve gave us of fear: Fear is false evidence appearing real. In this season of quarantine, don’t give into Satan’s lie of fear, but lean into the spirit of power, love and self-discipline that comes from God. Lean into the peace that Paul talks about in Philippians 4:7 that surpasses all understanding. Stay safe, and don’t forget to tune into the Overflow livestream at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at www.friendlybaptist.org/livestream or at Overflow Tyler on Facebook!