Con-GRAD-ulations!

Nicholas Kenebrew, Sports Editor

Tyler Junior College will host two graduation ceremonies on Friday, December 14, 2018, to be held at Wagstaff Gymnasium.

TJC strives to make the graduation ceremony an honored event.

10:00 am ceremony includes engineering, mathematics, science, humanities, communications, fine arts, professional and technical programs.

Candidates who are participating in the 10:00 am ceremony must be at Gentry Gym at 9:00 am.

1:00 pm ceremony includes nursing and health science.

Candidates participating in the 1:00 pm ceremony must be at Gentry Gym at noon.

Do not be late, as you must be lined up and ready to march in at the proper time.

Diplomas will be mailed to the permanent address indicated on your graduation application in approximately four weeks.

Always remember, to receive your diploma with your left hand and shake with your right hand. Move the tassel on your cap to the left side with your right hand.

Students needing transcripts after final grades are posted should make sure there are no holds on their records.

Transcript requests must be made in writing to the registrar’s office.

