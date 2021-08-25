According to the American Rescue Plan Act Higher Education Relief Fund Three Student Grant Report, Tyler Junior College received additional funding for students in need of emergency funds due to COVID-19. The ARP issued an amount of over $13 million for grants to students’ cost of tuition, housing, food, etc. The amount of $509,900 has been distributed to 342 students as of Aug. 5, 2021. Over 9,500 students have been estimated to be eligible for this grant during the 21-22 school year.

To receive this grant, students must complete the TJC HEERF III application for qualification. Award amounts will be determined based on the four priority tiers below.

Tier 1: $1200 + $500 Pell bonus if student’s EFC falls within the ED specified range

Tier 2: $1000 + $500 Pell bonus if student’s EFC falls within the ED specified range

Tier 3: $800 + $500 Pell bonus if student’s EFC falls within the ED specified range

Tier 4: Amount awarded will be equivalent to what was given to other students in the same term

So what criteria is used to determine eligibility? Manager of scholarships and Rusk TJC Citizens Promise, Megan Burns said, “We look at their financial aid, we look at their enrollment, and their grades. We look at what they submit about themselves and what they’re seeking assistance for so we read that and try to see what situation they’re in and then also we look at the select things they can benefit from.”

TJC’s COVID Relief Grant has already been much aid to many students. Freshman Kinsey Ponder said, “I got $1,500. It’s covered more than half my tuition as a full-time student so I won’t have a lot of student loans. I couldn’t work when I had it but more importantly, COVID shut down my mom’s job she had for years.”

In the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act Report of July 31, 2021, TJC was issued over $3 million which was distributed to 2,466 students. Approximately $6 million had also been given to 3,540 students in the form of the TJC COVID Relief Grant. The CRSSA funds are fully expended.