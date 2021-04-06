By Mary Mone

Online and Copy Editor

Graphic by Marie Salazar

The Texas Health and Human services Commission announced by March 29, everyone age 16 and older would be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas. They say all vaccines are allowed for people 18 and older, but only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people 16 and 17. The locations providing the vaccine include CVS, Walgreens, Brookshires, Walmart, Christus, UTHealth, and many other clinics.

In a statement released online by CVS Pharmacy, they are taking appointments online and that getting the vaccine is free. “We’re administering the vaccine by appointment only based on local eligibility guidelines. No cost with insurance or through federal program for the uninsured.”

As of noon March 29 , all CVS Pharmacy’s vaccine appointments were fully booked in Tyler, Tx. There are availabilities in surrounding cities, and that availability can be checked on their website.

Walgreens is also providing COVID-19 vaccines and to schedule an appointment in Tyler, there are three simple steps. First, make and sign in to your Walgreens account, complete an eligibility screening and then schedule the appointment. As of March 29 , there is appointment availability, but

At Brookshire’s they are administering the vaccine by appointment, as well. Though they have a long waitlist and aren’t currently available, their website says they have plans to begin scheduling again. “Brookshire Grocery Company is proud to be one of the first retailers to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to the communities we serve. We ask for your patience as the vaccine supply is currently very limited and our pharmacies are working diligently to administer the vaccine to the designated groups, per state guidelines.”

Walmart has also begun distributing the COVID-19 vaccines. Although there are no Tyler stores providing the vaccine according to their website, they provide them in different East Texas cities. Some students may have access through their hometowns.

Among retailers, there are clinics holding appointments for the vaccine administration. Christus Trinity Clinic in Tyler started early in their efforts. According to an article on KLTV that was posted on March 27, “All Texas adults are set to be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine come Monday.” Also included in the article, it is mentioned how CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Tyler got a head start and held a vaccine clinic that was open to all adults. To see about appointment availability, contact the clinic at (903) 593-8441.

Along with Christus Trinity Clinic in Tyler, UT Health is distributing vaccines. In an article on KLTV’s website, it says that, “UT Health East Texas opened additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone 16 and older. Vaccines will be given by appointment only.” Vaccine appointments can be made online at signupgenius.com/go/ut. For people who are without internet access, the phone number 903-747-4VAC (4822), can be called from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday to get a vaccine appointment. “The vaccines will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler, 11937 U.S. Highway 271,” according to the KLTV article.

There are many smaller clinics in Tyler that are providing the vaccine and to see which one is closest, visit dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine/. There is a map they have with all the locations and availability.