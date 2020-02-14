Cupid’s Cutouts













Story and graphics by Cecilia Kohl

In need of a Valentine’s card and broke this holiday season? Cut out The DrumBeat’s very own Valentine’s cards and give to friends, loved ones or someone who is self-partnered.



“Each year on Feb. 14, people exchange cards, candy or flowers with their special ‘Valentine.’ St. Valentine’s Day is named for a Christian martyr and dates back to the fifth century, but has origins in the Roman holiday Lupercalia,” according to thehistory.com.



So whether or not the holiday consists of making chocolates or buying them, one less thing that needs to be done is buying a card.

Here is to you lovers and singles alike; do not let this holiday be a bummer. No baby with wings will be spreading the love, but The DrumBeat has got you covered.



Cut out the cards on this page, pass them out, paste the up, and by all means tag us on our social media pages to see who has been given a card or where they have been taped up. Share the love for all to see and feel. Use #thedrumbeat or #TJCDrumbeat.