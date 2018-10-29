Current Midterm Election Information | Smith County November 2018

Early Voting Times and Locations

Monday-Friday 10/22/2018 – 10/26/2018 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday 10/27/2018 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday 10/28/2018 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday 10/29/2018 – 11/02/2018 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The HUB 304 E Ferguson St Tyler TX Heritage Building 1900 Bellwood Rd Tyler TX Lindale Public Library 200 E Hubbard St Lindale TX Noonday Community Center 16662 County Road 196 Tyler TX Whitehouse Municipal Court 311 E Main St Whitehouse TX

Election Day Locations – Open 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 6, 2018 General Election

On Election Day, Smith County voters may vote at ANY location listed below:

Tyler Locations Address Tyler Locations Continued Address Bell Elementary School 1409 Hankerson St St Violet Baptist Church 14129 FM 2767 Rose Heights Church of God 2120 Old Omen Rd Crossbrand Cowboy Church 11915 FM 2015 St Louis Baptist Church 4000 Frankston Hwy Arp Location Boulter Middle School 2926 Garden Valley Rd Arp 1st Baptist Church 304 W Front St Glass Recreation Center 501 W 32nd St Bullard Location Heritage Building 1900 Bellwood Rd Bullard 1st Methodist Church 204 S Rather St The Hub 304 E Ferguson St Flint Location Jones/Boshears Elementary 3450 Chandler Hwy Flint Baptist Church 11131 FM 2868 W T J Austin Elementary School 1105 W Franklin St Hideaway Location Bethel Bible Church 17121 Hwy 69 S Hideaway Member Service 101 Hide A Way Ln Dayspring Methodist Church 310 W Cumberland Rd Lindale Location Noonday Community Center 16662 County Road 196 Lindale Public Library 200 E Hubbard St 1st Baptist Church-Gresham 16844 County Road 165 Troup Location Soma Church 3700 Old Bullard Road Cameron Jarvis Library 102 S Georgia St Three Lakes Middle School 2445 Three Lakes Pkwy Whitehouse Locations Shiloh Pines Mobile Home Comm 2525 Shiloh Road Mt Carmel Baptist Church 10519 FM 344 Dover Baptist Church 21166 FM 1995 Whitehouse Municipal Court 311 E Main St New Harmony Baptist Church 10251 FM 724 First Baptist Church 801 E Main St Old Tyler Airport 150 Airport Drive Winona Locations Red Springs Fire Department 16759 FM 14 Starrville Church Living God 18396 Hwy 271 Chapel Hill High School 13172 Highway 64 E Victor Kay Gymnasium 605 Wildcat Dr

