Current Midterm Election Information | Smith County November 2018

Early Voting Times and Locations
|Monday-Friday
|10/22/2018 – 10/26/2018
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|10/27/2018
|7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Sunday
|10/28/2018
|12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Monday-Friday
|10/29/2018 – 11/02/2018
|7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|The HUB
|304 E Ferguson St
|Tyler TX
|Heritage Building
|1900 Bellwood Rd
|Tyler TX
|Lindale Public Library
|200 E Hubbard St
|Lindale TX
|Noonday Community Center
|16662 County Road 196
|Tyler TX
|Whitehouse Municipal Court
|311 E Main St
|Whitehouse TX
Election Day Locations – Open 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 6, 2018 General Election
On Election Day, Smith County voters may vote at ANY location listed below:
|Tyler Locations
|Address
|Tyler Locations Continued
|Address
|Bell Elementary School
|1409 Hankerson St
|St Violet Baptist Church
|14129 FM 2767
|Rose Heights Church of God
|2120 Old Omen Rd
|Crossbrand Cowboy Church
|11915 FM 2015
|St Louis Baptist Church
|4000 Frankston Hwy
|Arp Location
|Boulter Middle School
|2926 Garden Valley Rd
|Arp 1st Baptist Church
|304 W Front St
|Glass Recreation Center
|501 W 32nd St
|Bullard Location
|Heritage Building
|1900 Bellwood Rd
|Bullard 1st Methodist Church
|204 S Rather St
|The Hub
|304 E Ferguson St
|Flint Location
|Jones/Boshears Elementary
|3450 Chandler Hwy
|Flint Baptist Church
|11131 FM 2868 W
|T J Austin Elementary School
|1105 W Franklin St
|Hideaway Location
|Bethel Bible Church
|17121 Hwy 69 S
|Hideaway Member Service
|101 Hide A Way Ln
|Dayspring Methodist Church
|310 W Cumberland Rd
|Lindale Location
|Noonday Community Center
|16662 County Road 196
|Lindale Public Library
|200 E Hubbard St
|1st Baptist Church-Gresham
|16844 County Road 165
|Troup Location
|Soma Church
|3700 Old Bullard Road
|Cameron Jarvis Library
|102 S Georgia St
|Three Lakes Middle School
|2445 Three Lakes Pkwy
|Whitehouse Locations
|Shiloh Pines Mobile Home Comm
|2525 Shiloh Road
|Mt Carmel Baptist Church
|10519 FM 344
|Dover Baptist Church
|21166 FM 1995
|Whitehouse Municipal Court
|311 E Main St
|New Harmony Baptist Church
|10251 FM 724
|First Baptist Church
|801 E Main St
|Old Tyler Airport
|150 Airport Drive
|Winona Locations
|Red Springs Fire Department
|16759 FM 14
|Starrville Church Living God
|18396 Hwy 271
|Chapel Hill High School
|13172 Highway 64 E
|Victor Kay Gymnasium
|605 Wildcat Dr
