DrumBeat student media wins two national awards for TV station, website

The DrumBeat won two awards at the annual National College Media Convention with College Media Association and Associated Collegiate Press.

The DrumBeat was recognized Nov. 3 and received second place Two-Year TV Station of the Year and honorable mention Two-Year Website of the Year.

“Student media is taken seriously at Tyler Junior College,” said mass communications professor and DrumBeat adviser, Rachel Jennische. “The students are constantly striving to serve TJC students, and it is a joy to see them recognized for their hard work.”

Judges look for excellence in coverage, content, reporting, production quality, multimedia integration, writing, editing and service to the campus community.

“Directing the DrumBeat broadcast provided hands-on learning,” said former DrumBeat TV news director Quentin Smith. “Leading my peers through a bi-weekly show was a humbling experience that really stretched my skills as a manager. I am so grateful that our show was recognized on the national level.”

These awards honor all DrumBeat students who worked on broadcast and web for the 2018-19 school year.

Visit The DrumBeat online at thedrumbeat.com.