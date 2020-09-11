Employee Campaign raises over $87,000

Faculty and staff at Tyler Junior College have raised over $87,000 during the 2020 TJC Employee Campaign.

Paul Prewitt, director of annual giving, oversees this campaign at TJC and was able to provide more information about this fundraising event.

“The Employee Campaign is a participation drive, every gift big or small counts, among faculty and staff at TJC,” Prewitt said. “During these financially difficult times, we are thrilled to have raised more than $87,000 for our students and the community.”

According to Prewitt, faculty and staff have given more than $36,000 toward scholarships and emergency student aid. Another $41,000 has been designated for TJC programs or academic areas.

Prewitt also said 28 students were awarded scholarships that had been funded by the Employee Campaign during the spring 2020 semester.

TJC also gave $10,000 to local charities through the United Way of Smith County. According to the United Way of Smith County’s website, they “strengthen our community as a whole by bringing together local companies, individuals, government and nonprofit agencies to tackle big issues.” Their website elaborates that they support programs in four specific areas: education, health and wellness, financial stability, and crisis intervention.

The Employee Campaign has been making a difference in the community for more than 15 years.

Katherine Thompson, financial aid specialist, was selected as the grand prize winner for this campaign.

“I remember what it is like to be a struggling student, and I wanted to make sure I do my part to encourage and support our students,” Thompson said. “To me, TJC is more than a college, it’s family, so it just makes sense to contribute and support our college and community.”