Event brings campus, community together for Halloween

Costumes, candy and a haunted house transformed Ornelas Hall into a festive atmosphere for the annual Fall Fest. This community and program event brought everyone together for the Halloween season.

“I thought it was a great success, everything worked well,” said Diana Karol, director of residential life and housing.

With activities on all four floors, there was something for everyone. On the first floor there was a bounce house, a cotton candy and popcorn stand, the cake walk and the haunted house. The second floor had face painting. The third floor had bowling and other fun games. The Apache Belles also gave out candy trick-or-treat style on the fourth floor.

This event has been going on for about a decade and was hosted by the Residence Hall Association and Residential life and housing.