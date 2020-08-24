Face covering policy implemented for fall semester

Graphic by Michael Bald

In order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, TJC is implementing face covering policies. TJC students, staff and faculty are required to cover their mouth and nose in all public indoor spaces including classrooms, building entrances and exits, and lobbies and lounges.

Face coverings include a mask, bandana, neck gaiter or face shields. TJC is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The CDC stresses, “masks are a critical preventive measure and are most essential in times when social distancing is difficult.”

Students not able to wear a face covering because of a health condition need to contact Margaret Rapp, director of disability services at TJC, at the Office of Disability Services located in Potter Hall. Disability services will provide a waiver for students to fill out as well as the students’ physician. The physician will need to explain what the student’s condition is and how it is related to wearing a face covering. Forms need to be turned in to Rapp’s office for review. Students will be approved or denied based on if their conditions meet the CDC guidelines. If students are approved for permission to not wear a face covering at all times while on campus, they will be required to carry documentation.

Disposable masks will be available at every building and can be provided by faculty and staff members to students who arrive on campus without a mask.

Dr. Tampa Nannen, dean of students, emphasizes how TJC did not come up with these guidelines on its own, but the college is following CDC guidelines created by experts.

“If a student is able to wear a face covering, wear one, it is for the safety of all,” Nannen said.

To learn more about TJC’s face cover policy and waiver information, visit tjc.edu/coronavirus.