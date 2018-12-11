Farewell: Nicholas Kenebrew

Nicholas Kenebrew, Sports Editor

I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to everyone associated with The Drumbeat and communication department.

As I want to be a sports journalist for ESPN one day.

My year with the newspaper was enjoyable, and I appreciated having had the opportunity to work with professors, Gray, Jennische and Mogle.

They helped me gain a tremendous experience in my field of study. Thus allowing me to get out of my comfort zone.

Evolving my love of sports, talking to coaches and players, setting me up for my future.

I’ll miss the days before press, where the staff would be staying over to make sure the paper would be done.

Also, thank you, Mrs. Diana Karol, Mrs. Aukse Harris, and the rest of the housing department for believing in me as a Resident Assistant and for encouraging me.

They believed in my abilities to be an RA which was a fun way to end my semester.

To all of my professors, that supported me and gave me all the tips and advice to succeed on my academics. TJC professor is the best example of qualified staff and a big role in TJC’s promise of providing a quality education.

Thank you, Nicholas Kenebrew

