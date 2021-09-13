The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine on Aug. 23. The Pfizer Vaccine, now marketed as Comirnaty, is said to be effective for the prevention of COVID-19 and its possible detrimental outcomes like hospitalization and death, according to the FDA.

Comirnaty is available to everyone ages 16 and older as well as children ages 12-15, under the emergency use authorization, following the two-dose procedure.

A third vaccine dose is considered for certain immunocompromised individuals. When one is immunocompromised, “their immune system’s defenses are low, affecting its ability to fight off infections and diseases,” according to Penn Medicine.

This new scientific faith in Comirnaty has given assurance to some students at TJC who have received this vaccine.

“It was a good vaccine. I didn’t really feel sick or anything when I got it. In my opinion, it has boosted my confidence in my choice,” said TJC freshman Khiara Smith.

With the U.S. having accumulated a total of over 40 million COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1, 2021, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, the government states its main concern is for everyone to be vaccinated Its efforts to do so include tactics like incentives for those who receive the vaccine.

“For example, in some states, you get $100 if you get vaccinated. These new requirements and incentives are accelerating vaccinations once again,” said President Joe Biden in his remarks after the FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine.

Medical professionals in the area are in support of the vaccine and provide assurance to the community about receiving the shot.

Local Brookshires pharmacy technician, Precious Henry said, “The vaccine is quick and easy. The best part of it is that it costs nothing to the recipient. With or without insurance anyone can receive the vaccine free of charge. You can receive the shot almost anywhere ­— from your local pharmacy to even a local church who has connected with local health facilities.”

Local workers who are constantly surrounded by high volumes of people express more security at their job after receiving Comirnaty.

“I feel more secure knowing that I’ve taken an extra precautionary step to protect myself and others around me in my workplace,” said Wise Elementary 4th grade teacher Christina Bell.

The COVID-19 pandemic started to impact the U.S. in March 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , affecting more than 35 million lives due to sickness, loss of loved ones, economic hardships and more.

Comirnaty was created to slow the spread of COVID and prevent society from experiencing detrimental illness from this disease and making the vaccine as effective as possible.

The first emergency use authorization was issued on Dec. 11, 2020, allowing a clinical trial of the vaccine on thousands of individuals. These individuals had a follow-up that was used for data evidence. According to the data collected, the Comirnaty was shown to be 91% effective against the COVID-19 virus.