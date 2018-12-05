Nicholas Kenebrew, Sports Editor

It is almost that time of the year. The dreaded “Finals Week” is the worst week of a college student’s life.

Even after months of dedication and hard work, your success or failure in a college class can hinge on a single heavy assignment, the final.

Understandably this may seem like a recipe for stress and dread, but with work ethic and preparation, you can be successful.

Perhaps the most important thing to remember during finals week, is, of course, to take care of your precious brain.

Sure, you can study all semester, know the material, and be ready to write a final paper.

But, if you’re sleep deprived, hungry, stressed or distracted, finals week will get the better of you.

Several students gave their take on how to cope with stress and prepare for the tough weeks ahead.

“Being involved in study groups no one really has fun studying, but a good study group can get you through it,” said Sophomore Cyrus Naal.

“I prepare a study packet and quizzes for myself and use these for the week before finals,” said Naal.

“I try and read a week before. Then, I stop reading a day or at least 12 hours before the test to calm and not stress. This helps me so I don’t forget all that I’ve learned,” said Funmi Kehinde.

Kehinde is also a tutor here at TJC and encourages students to come to get help.

“Students should be confident about the things they know. For the things that they aren’t sure of, they should try and get help,” said Kehinde.

But, all in all, students should try not to stress about it too much. You will get through it. Finals are never as bad as you think they will be, and you will not fail everything.

