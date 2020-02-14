Flu the real threat for Americans

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report more than 22 million flu illnesses, 13 positive novel coronavirus cases in US

The novel coronavirus was first reported on Dec. 31, 2019, in

Wuhan, China. Chinese health officials reported thousands of

infections all around China, with the virus reportedly spreading

from people to people in many parts of the country. As reported

cases have increased, fear of the novel coronavirus has spread internationally. However, in East Texas and the rest of America the influenza poses a greater risk than the coronavirus.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,

“coronaviruses are a large family of virus common in humans

and many different species of animals, including camels, cattle,

cats and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people

and then spread between people,” such as the current novel

coronavirus.



Dr. Tiffany Hill, a pediatrician at UT Health East Texas,

provided insight into the presence of both the flu and the

coronavirus in the U.S.

“We have more to worry about with the flu than the

coronavirus,” Hill said.

The CDC has reported more than 22 million influenza

illnesses from Oct. 1, 2019, to Feb. 1 of this year with between

12,000 and 30,000 deaths.



Flu activity is high in the U.S., and is expected to continue

for weeks. As of Feb. 11, nearly 33% of specimens sent for

analysis in Texas have tested positive for influenza, according

to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. This

means nearly a third of individuals who have presented flu-like

symptoms have tested positive. “Because the flu is more contagious

and deadly, coronavirus is not as threatening,” Hill said. “Here in

Texas and especially East Texas, people need to worry more about the

flu than the new virus, unless they have come into anyone from Wuhan, China.”

The first confirmed instance of coronavirus infection in the U.S. was reported on Jan. 30. The CDC has reported 13 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S.; however, there have been no positive cases in Texas.



According to Hill, both the influenza and the coronavirus cause upper respiratory infection. Symptoms for both are similar: fever, cough, body aches, congestion and runny nose.

The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine. Approximately 173 million doses of the flu vaccine have been distributed. People who are at risk of serious flu illness should take the appropriate medication quickly if they are sick.

Hill provided some tips to avoid getting the flu: “Get vaccinated; wash your hands; cough in the bend of the elbow and try to avoid other sick contacts.”



The CDC reports children under the age of five as well as the elderly are more vulnerable to contract the flu because of their weak immune systems. At the age of six months, parents can have their children vaccinated.



According to Hill, the flu season runs from October through March with spikes in December, January, February and March. Last year, the season started in October, but had cases in April and May.

At the TJC campus clinic, students can get a free flu shot if they have a current student ID.