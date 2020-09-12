Holley Hall in use as COVID housing

Holley Hall remains closed for normal residency as it is being used for quarantine purposes.

Photos by Cassidy Winborn

Tyler Junior College’s Residential Life and Housing is following the college’s safety protocols by taking precautions for students living on campus. Holley Hall, a residential hall located on campus, will be used for quarantine purposes.

“If a residential student has been exposed to COVID-19, they will be relocated to Holley Hall per the college’s protocol for quarantine,” said Rebecca Sanders, director of public affairs and media relations at TJC.

According to the Fall 2020 Plan for COVID-19 protocols, TJC will monitor symptoms of COVID-19 for those on campus by developing a reporting system to monitor students and employees who develop symptoms similar to those found with COVID-19.

“Our plan is for each student to have no more than one roommate. There will be daily cleaning of community bathrooms, and sanitation products will be provided to students. A second shift is being added to the custodial staff to allow for cleaning and trash removal throughout the weekdays,” according to the Fall 2020 Plan. For more information, visit tjc.edu/fall2020plan.

Holley Hall is located on the main TJC campus between the Rogers Student Center and Vaughn Library. Holley Hall houses 58 students with two person rooms. However, for quarantine, there will be on person per room. Each room shares a bathroom, two twin sized beds, two desks with chairs, two dressers and two closets.

Sanders explained how the college will determine if students need to go into quarantine.

“Each situation is carefully evaluated, and appropriate measures will be determined in consultation with Dean of Students Dr. Tampa Nannen and the college’s protocols,” Sanders said.

If a student is sick, has been exposed to the virus or is experiencing symptoms, they should notify Nannen as soon as possible. Students who also share a room with someone who has been exposed to or contracted COVID-19 would also need to relocate to Holley Hall.

“Any employee or student with known close contact (less than 6 feet for 15 or more minutes) to a person who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 must remain in quarantine until the end of the 14-day quarantine period from the last date of exposure,” Sanders said.

For more information, visit the TJC Fall 2020 Plan attjc.edu/fall2020plan or contact Tampa Nannen at tnan@tjc.edu.