Homecoming Game was a Celebration

Nick Kenebrew, Sports Editor

Celebrating its 92-year history, TJC Homecoming week was very special for faculty, staff and students. This years theme was to share your story. “Meet up the old friends and make new ones while cheering on the Apaches,” TJC.edu.

With some of TJC’s oldest traditions, such as the 24 hour drumbeat which was from Monday until kickoff and parade. Getting everyone involved pumped for the homecoming game.

The Apaches celebrated Homecoming against The New Mexico Military Institute Broncos.

They had won three straight prior to this game. Including two against nationally ranked teams, at Trinity Valley and Navarro in Tyler.

The Apache defense made an impact right out the gates with some good stops. On the first possession for the Broncos, the defense held them from converting on 4th down.

This set up quaterback August Debiase to hit up Demias Jimerson for a 26-yard touchdown. Coming in ranked No.2 in the nation in interceptions, The Apaches had two takeaways. One being a interception by Marquise Conchola.

The offense also had a good night. With two touchdowns from Jimerson and a 92 yard touchdown by K’vonte Jackson. During second half, The Apaches were ground and pound.

Apaches won 38 to 14. Winners of four straight, Apaches are now 4-2.

They have a bye week coming up, but afterward will travel to Miami, Oklahoma, to meet the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Oct 13.

