Intramural soccer kickin’ in for the spring season

By Zariah Hollmon

Contributing Writer

The spring division of TJC’s intramural sports is hosting a new event next month. The new game is a seven versus seven game of soccer on March 23 at the intramural field. The time is unknown.

The soccer tournament is one opportunity among many. It is highly recommended by coordinators of the program.

“People should join, it’s really fun to do,” said Samuel Cardoza, part-time coordinator of intramural sports.

Anyone can join as the game and teams are co-ed.

Registration to participate for the soccer tournament ends March 18. To register, the potential player can create a team and complete the form at www.imleagues.com/tjc.

If a team cannot be made, a potential player is eligible to be a “free agent,” meaning they would be randomly placed on a team who needs more people.

“Intramural gives the students something different and fun to do in this environment,” Green said. He added these opportunities are “open to all.”

There are multiple sports events that each student can participate in. These can be found at tjc.edu/intramurals. These include tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and more.

“We wanted to include every sport, so we always have something people could be interested in,” Green said.

For any questions, go to the second floor of the Ornelas Health and Physical Education Center to the Rec Sports office.