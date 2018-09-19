Nicholas Kenebrew, Sports Editor
On Saturday September 8, 2018, former Apache Alumnus Jimmy Butler was inducted into the TJC Sports Circle Of Honor, where he received a signature gold coat.
The “Jimmy Butler TJC Promise Shootout” followed at halftime.
It was presented by Citizens 1st Bank. Student representatives from public high schools that are currently participating in the TJC Promise Program competed. Butler helped provide some money to local school districts.
The students took free throw and 3-point shots for a chance to win monetary prizes that would be dedicated to community scholarship funds. The endowments will provide TJC scholarships in perpetuity to the deserving students that have participated in the program.
Tyler Lee’s Devin Johnson made four free throws and four 3-pointers to record the highest total of the event. Johnson along with John Tyler’s Darry Moore earned $22,000 for Tyler ISD.
The other participants were Chapel Hill’s Chason Wright, Grand Salines Luke Fraim, Lindale’s Teigan Edwards, Van’s Austin Mithcell and Winona’s Dakota Pullum.
TJC named the Wagstaff Gymnasium’s Lobby after Butler, retired his jersey and Tyler city councilman John Nix named Sept. 8, 2018, as “Jimmy Butler Day” and presented Butler with a key to the city.
“The love I have for this city. school, coaches, all the players I have played with and all the new guys this is where it all began for me. I’m grateful and thankful for everything, this is much more than I could ever imagined,” Butler said.