“Light the Night” sexual assault awareness meeting provides free self-defense course to students

Tuesday evening, April 24th, TJC held a “Light the Night” sexual assault awareness event. The meeting was organized for students and faculty of TJC to be aware of sexual assault and how they can prevent it from happening. To the participants’ surprise, a free self-defense course was given by Todd Doege.

Droege, from the Go2FirearmSafety company, has been practicing martial arts for about forty years and krav maga for eighteen years. He says one of the most important actions we can take are, not just saying “no,” but also performing the action. The predator will always pick on the weakest person or the one alone, who seems unaware of their surroundings.

“Whether you are the strongest person or not, it does not matter, you are going to act like the strongest one.. So that way your gonna present yourself strong.” Said Droege.

His point was to say that we must be comfortable and confident in who we are and always be ready to defend yourself verbally and physically. We must present ourselves as a strong person.

Droege says that fighting should be our very last alternative to preventing an attack. However, if the first two tactics do not turn out well for us, then we must be ready to fight. The first two steps to preventing an attack are, first: do not put yourself in a bad situation. Park closer to the building, or closer to more crowded areas. And if you feel uncomfortable, for any reason with anything or anyone, do not continue to hangout with that individual or group. The second step to prevention is our focus and mental awareness of our surroundings, no matter where we are in public.

Other guests contributed to the meeting, such as Pam Ortega from the East Texas Crisis Center, and a SANE nurse.

A SANE nurse is Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. She spoke on what they do to help, if someone were to ever be a victim of a sexual assault.

Pamela Ortega, from the East Texas Crisis Center says they provide free services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, whether it’s for counseling or legal help. And even if it’s something they can’t provide, they make sure to direct that person to the right agency you can.

