Lights, coco, and drive

Santa Land is a great place to visit for the holiday season. With lights and decorations surrounding you at every angle, it a sight to see.

Lining the entrance are trees made of lights flashing and dancing to music. Once you drive past the trees, you are surrounded by light and Christmas decorations.





Driving through there are different sections, not just Christmas with Santa, elves and presents. There was a whole section just related to Texas and one just for Christ.

Santa Land is definitely a fun location to go for everyone no matter their age.

After you go through, don’t forget to go check out the gift shop and have a look around.

Santa Land is open from 6-10:30pm through January 4th and is located at 11455 I-20 West Tyler, TX 75706.