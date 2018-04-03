Meet the editors: Hannah Horton, Student Life Editor

Hi! My name is Hannah Horton, and I am excited to be the new Student Life Editor for The DrumBeat. I have been interested in writing since I was little. It was not until earlier this semester that I started attending DrumBeat meetings. I’m so glad I did! I have already made great friendships through student media, and last weekend I had the amazing opportunity of attending and competing at the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association Conference in Dallas with other members of the staff. Since I have not been active in student media for very long, I was not expecting to place in any competitions. However, I took home an Honorable Mention in the on-site Critical Review competition!

This is my second semester as a full-time student at TJC, but it is my fourth semester as a TJC student. I was homeschooled, and my flexible schedule allowed me to take college classes on campus during my senior year of high school. Attending dual-credit classes on campus helped me to realize that I wanted to keep attending TJC after graduating (instead of UT Tyler). I love TJC’s professors and the campus, as well as its many awesome opportunities for students. In addition to The DrumBeat, I’m involved on campus as a member of the Presidential Honors Program and Phi Theta Kappa.

As far as hobbies go, I love several different types of photography: digital SLR, 35mm film SLR, and instant film. I do not think of myself as an amazing photographer, but I do think I’m decent at photography, and I definitely enjoy it. Obviously, I like to write. I’m majoring in English, and I hope to teach college or high school English in the future. The DrumBeat has already sharpened my writing skills, and I know that will benefit me for the rest of my life.

