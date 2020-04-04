My Mental Health during this Pandemic

Let’s go back to early March when everything was normal and us students still went to campus.

It was a nice cool breezy day in Galveston where I spent my spring break and my birthday. It was a good time to escape to my happy place — the beach — since schoolwork was getting stressful for me. Being there with the family was amazing. Those moments with my little cousins were special and some I will never forget.

That’s when life was normal, and we didn’t take anything for granted. We lived in the moment and didn’t know how fast things were going to change.

Fast forward to now where pretty much every state is on lockdown, and we need to stay home as much as possible.

I want everybody to listen when it comes to social distancing, washing your hands, staying home, drinking water and eating healthy so the coronavirus can stop spreading around especially vulnerable people.

People who are still working are risking their lives to get what we need, so please stay home if you can and wash your hands often and for 20 seconds at a time.

Ever since I got back from vacation, my mental health hasn’t been good, and my anxiety is high since everything has changed. I know everyone is dealing with different stuff, and mental health is important right now with this pandemic.

Here are some tips to stay mentally healthy during the isolation.

Daily praying FaceTime or video calls with family and friends Cuddle with pets Read Journal Take a bubble bath Bake Do puzzles Color Workout Binge TV and movies Clean or organize Listen to music Watch funny YouTube videos Go outside Play video games

Here’s a quote from Olaf from “Frozen 2:” “We’re calling this controlling what you can when things feel out of control.” Just remember you are not alone and take one day at a time. If you are feeling overwhelmed with anxiety, you can text 741741, a Crisis Text Line that’s a free 24/7 support line with counselors to help you.