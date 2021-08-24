A Campus Express Shuttle route has been added to the Tyler Transit system and can be used by students for free. This comes after the conclusion of a route study conducted by the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) in July.

Along with changes to all current bus routes primarily aimed at shortening times, this route will make it easier for students who do not have access to a vehicle.

“The new route times and schedule are being tentatively targeted for mid-October and the changes will hopefully get students better connected to TJC West and other retail centers as well as more frequent service,” said James Torres, Tyler Transit general manager.

The route will run twice a week beginning from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It will depart from the University of Tyler’s Police Department and will make its final stop at Victory Village, with stops at TJC’s main and west campus, and multiple stops in between.

This year, the only requirement is a valid TJC student or employee ID.

“In the past a sticker was required, but the new procedure is that the student ID just has to be current, and no sticker is required for the students to ride Tyler transit for free,” Torres said.

By order of President Joe Biden, a face covering is required for all riders on public transportation to slow the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing is also recommended.