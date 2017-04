According to a press statement released by TJC on Sunday, April 23, Tavion Jamal Jones, 23, was arrested Saturday at Crossroads Residence Hall on two separate charges. One charge of sexual assault and one of attempted sexual assault.

Jones is a non-student from Shreveport, LA. His bond is set at $150,000. ($75,000 for each charge.)

More information to come.

The press statement is below.