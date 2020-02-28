OHPE Center offers recreation for Tyler community

By Yasmeli Alonso

Sports Editor

The Joseph Z. and Louise H. Ornelas Health and Physical Education Center opened in 1986 and is a recreational center open to the community and available to TJC students when needed.

For those who are more of a recreational activities person, the OHPE also offers its own intramural competitive sports for all students and faculty. Yes, that’s right! Students can go head to head with their favorite professor. These competitive intramural sports are not affiliated with TJC scholarship and official Apache Athletics Department.









“We offer early recruitment to get students more involved during new student orientation,” Anthony Green, sports coordinator assistant, said. “We just really want to let students know the recreational sports is here at TJC. We just want more students to join and have fun. We’re really trying to build that student environment back up.”

The new student orientation is an event ran by the Apache Chiefs of TJC. They welcome all the new students before the semester. Give the new students a tour around campus, help them set up their new schedules and give them a taste of the college life.

He also explains how this year, the OHPE did something different by allowing the dual-credit students from the TISD high schools to get involved in the competition.

The OHPE offers several physical activities, from weight rooms on the first floor to a ping pong room, racquet ball studio, dance studio, e-game center, basketball court and indoor aquatic center.

On the second floor, the center has a track for walking and running, another weight room and a cardio-respiratory exercise room.

The Intramural sport teams also compete against the University of Texas at Tyler recreational sports division. But it doesn’t stop there, TJC rec sports go and compete in the National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association competition in Arlington.