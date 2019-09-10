Partnership with Tyler Transit System making bus passes available to TJC students

Student Life Editor

Elizabeth Mansker

“The bus route will drop off students at the corner of Baxter and Fifth street as part of their fixed routes,” said Rebecca Sanders, director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at TJC. “We here at Tyler Junior College want all of our students to have access to their classes and be able to get to where they need to go. I encourage anyone that does not have a vehicle to take advantage of the free bus pass.”

Tyler Junior College has partnered with the Tyler Transit System to offer free bus passes to students without personal vehicle transportation. Any student enrolled in the 2019 fall semester is eligible to apply and can acquire their pass from the campus police station.

A representative of the Tyler Transit System will be present at the Student Involvement Fair on Aug. 28 to give more information regarding the program.

The free bus pass is a sticker that is put on your student ID and is included in tuition. The sticker is not restricted to transportation to TJC and back.

“As long as you are wearing your student ID and the sticker is still in date, you can show it to the driver and ride to other places that have routes for free, ” said Tammy Grant, Tyler Transit System p.m. supervisor.

Students cannot receive a parking pass and a free bus pass at the same time. Parking passes are free for first-time students, but cost $5 to replace.

In addition, through Aug. 31, students looking to enroll at TJC can ride to campus for free.

“Just tell the bus driver you’re going to TJC and you will not have to pay for that ride,” Sanders said. “The reason for this is because it’s a ‘free’ bus pass or a ‘free parking permit,’ TJC can not give both to you for free.”

The Tyler Transit System has a limited number of vehicles, so plan ahead. For routes and times, visit cityoftyler.org/Departments/Tyler-Transit/Map-and-Schedules.